15-year-old girl dead, three others injured after partial building collapse in Portsmouth, R.I.

Portsmouth, Rhode Island — A 15-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a Portuguese-American club partially collapsed during a graduation party in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on Saturday, when Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe told WPRI that they were dispatched to Power Street on reports of a partial building collapse with people trapped underneath the front stairwell.

Portsmouth Police Chief Brian Peters also told WPRI that 75 people were inside the building at the time.

Three people suffered significant injuries: two 17-year-old girls and a 49-year-old woman. All three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee took to X, saying that his office is monitoring the situation.

We’re closely monitoring the situation in Portsmouth after a partial building collapse at the Portuguese American Citizens Club.



Our hearts are with the Portuguese community and all those impacted. I’m deeply grateful to the first responders and praying for everyone’s safety. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) June 7, 2025

“Our hearts are with the Portuguese community and all those impacted,” McKee said. “I’m deeply grateful to the first responders and praying for everyone’s safety.”

A building inspector was called to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

