12 local nurses in same ICU unit all give birth to baby boys

WORCESTER, Mass. — 12 local nurses in the same ICU unit all recently had babies, all of them boys.

Since January of last year, 12 nurses at UMass Memorial Medical Center welcomed their babies into the world. The newest addition was born just last month.

“We are so thrilled for the new moms and dads on 2 Lakeside ICU,” said Nurse Manager Valerie Fernald, “I think these boys are special gifts to our nurses who have worked so incredibly hard to care for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and every day!

A 13th baby is on the way, and it’s also a boy!

