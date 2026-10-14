110-year-old World War I artillery shell removed from Mass. home

PAXTON, Mass. — A roughly 110-year-old World War I artillery shell kept as a family heirloom was safely removed from a Paxton home Wednesday.

Firefighters and members of the Massachusetts Police Bomb Squad responded to Keep Avenue for a report of a World War I artillery shell inside a home.

The department said the shell was still hazardous despite its age.

Once secured, the artillery shell was safely transported by the ordnance experts to Devens, where it will be safely destroyed under controlled conditions.

Officials said there was no danger to neighboring homes.

Anyone who encounters old military munitions, explosives, or suspicious ordnance items is asked to call police.

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