11 New England colleges, including 6 in Mass., named among ‘64 most beautiful campuses’ in America

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — Beauty may not be the first thing that sits atop the list of criteria a student considers when selecting a college, but the look and feel of a campus can certainly be a deciding factor.

With that in mind, Architecture + Design recently published its “64 Most Beautiful College Campuses in America” ranking. New England was well represented, with 11 schools cracking the list.

Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, checked in at No. 5 on the list. The school was the highest ranked among the New England colleges and universities recognized by Architecture + Design.

“Mount Holyoke, the first of the historic Seven Sisters consortium of schools, has a bucolic campus lined with redbrick buildings. The architecture firm Olmsted and Sons designed the impressive grounds between 1896 and 1922. Among the many beautiful buildings, the campus is also home to an 18-hole, Donald Ross–designed golf course,” Architecture + Design wrote.

The full list of New England colleges and universities ranked as follows:

5. Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, Mass.

6. University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

8. Trinity College, Hartford, Conn.

15. College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.

27. Salve Regina University, Newport, R.I.

39. Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass.

42. Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H.

50. Yale University, New Haven, Conn.

58. Williams College, Williamstown, Mass.

59. Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass.

64. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

The University of Hawaii at Mānoa in Honolulu is home to the most beautiful campus in the county, according to Architecture + Design. St. John’s College Santa Fe in New Mexico and St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, rounded out the top three.

