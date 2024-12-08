101.7 The Bull raises nearly $500k with their annual radiothon

BOSTON — The radio station 101.7 The Bull has finished their 2 day radiothon, raising nearly $500,000 for St. Jude’s Children hospital.

Every year since 2015, the station hosts a 2-day straight “radiothon” to support St. Jude’s.

This year, they were able to raise up to $482,000 with donations.

After this years radiothon, they have managed to raise a total of over $4 million.

