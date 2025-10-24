1 teen dead, 2 other people hospitalized after crash on South Shore

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — One teen is dead and two other people are hospitalized following a two-car crash on the South Shore of Massachusetts on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 155 State Road in Plymouth just before 8:30 a.m. found a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2025 Honda Civic that had been involved in a wreck, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

The driver of the Civic, an 18-year-old man from Plymouth, was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy who was riding in the Civic was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old Plymouth woman, was taken to South Shore Hospital. Police didn’t mention the extent of her injuries.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Plymouth police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

