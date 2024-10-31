1 person killed, another injured in head-on crash on I-95 in New Hampshire, state police say

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Maine resident is dead and another is hurt following a crash on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, state police said Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a reported head-on crash on I-95 North in Portsmouth, just before the Route 16 North split.

When troopers arrived, they determined that a Ford Escape had crossed the median from the southbound side of I-95 and struck a Toyota Camry heading northbound head-on, state police said.

The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as Arlen Brown, 68, of Sabattus, Maine, was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Jessica Emerson, 25, of Berwick, Maine, was also taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of I-95 North in Portsmouth were closed for approximately two hours as investigators were at the scene and crews cleared debris.

Assisting State Police were members of the Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth Fire Department, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Dana’s Towing and Repair and National Wrecker Service.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information for investigators is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at 603-271-3636.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

