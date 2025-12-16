1 person critically injured, another missing after fire rips through New England home

PALERMO, Maine — A raging fire at a home in a northern New England town late Monday night left one person critically injured and another unaccounted for, authorities said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 98 Leeman Arm Road in Palermo just before 11:30 p.m. found the home fully engulfed in flames, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters also discovered a man in the roadway near the home suffering from severe burns. Officials say he escaped the blaze before their arrival.

The man was rushed to Maine General Hospital in Augusta and later flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was said to be in critical condition.

According to firefighters, the injured man told them that another person was still inside the home. Recovery efforts for the second victim are ongoing.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene with a team of six investigators.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

