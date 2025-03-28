One firefighter hospitalized, another burned following blaze at Brookline multi-family home

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Crews responded to a multi-family home in Brookline on Friday for a large fire.

According to officials, the blaze broke out around 3 p.m. in the area of 223 Freeman Street.

Arriving companies found heavy smoke and flames coming from a triple decker property behind the initial Freeman Street address.

Firefighters initiated a primary search of the home and determined all occupants self-evacuated.

A 3rd alarm response was called due to the heavy flames and exposure issues, according to fire officials.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with chest pains and another firefighter sustained minor burns to his face and neck, according to the deputy fire chief.

Crews will remain on scene for a few more hours to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

