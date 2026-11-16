The Latest: Trump says he plans to talk about war in Ukraine during meeting with Xi and Putin

President Donald Trump is preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington. He said he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program. Trump also said he plans to talk about Russia's war in Ukraine during the highly anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

Also, Trump on Sunday decried a " highly destructive and political decision " from a federal judge who ordered a two-week delay on renovations at a historic Washington public golf course that he's been trying to redevelop into a championship-level venue.

Here's the latest:

Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East, US official says

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, once again bringing the total number of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three — an unusually high number.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, on Monday confirmed the carrier’s arrival in the region.

It brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as President Trump has kept his options open during the more than eight-month-old Iran war.

The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September.

— Ben Finley and Konstantin Toropin

Supreme Court rebuffs challenge to Maryland gun restrictions

The Supreme Court is declining to consider a challenge to a Maryland law restricting where people can carry guns, but one conservative justice indicated the issue could come back to the high court.

The law prohibits carrying concealed weapons into schools, mass transit, bars and other areas deemed sensitive places.

The high court declined the case without comment. But Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to say he’s skeptical about the law and expressed support for weighing the issue again in a “more narrowly focused case.”

The refusal comes as the court prepares to hear arguments over state assault weapons bans next month.

California is donating medical supplies to Ukraine

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is donating 1,300 hospital beds, millions of bandages and other medical supplies to Ukraine to help treat those wounded from its war with Russia.

The Democratic governor from the largest U.S. state said he made the announcement while visiting the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Sunday.

Newsom said the equipment comes from surplus supplies in California and builds on previous donations the state made earlier in the war.

The donation also includes a 50-bed field medical station and 20 portable generators.

Newsom is preparing to leave office after eight years and is considering a run for president.

Trump administration issues interim rule restricting remote access to advanced chips

The Commerce Department on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

The rule also was issued days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned over links to a Chinese executive running a company in Singapore suspected of funneling advanced U.S. chips to Chinese AI companies.

Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries such as China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to perform robust due diligence on their customers. U.S. companies must also seek a license to sell chips to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil, where U.S. officials say chips are more likely to be diverted to unauthorized destinations.

Trump says he’s not sure alleged Chinese government agent who had an affair with Nvidia CEO is a spy

“Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy. She may not be a spy,” the president said.

That's despite the FBI investigating former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese government agent, Alice Huang.

Trump suggested that more investigation was needed. But he added that “any woman coming to the country — that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China — they say she’s a spy.”

Trump later suggested that Jensen Huang, who resigned his post at Nvidia, could return. The president said, “a lot of people” believe “he should go back.”

Trump says administration appealing judge’s decision to delay golf course renovation

Trump said he respects federal judges but called it “unbelievable that the Department of Interior that controls a big portion of the United States isn’t allowed to take a defunct, horrible, dangerous, bad golf course that they call, you know, just, it’s like, horrible, probably the worst course in the country. They want to fix it and make it a good course. And we have a judge that’s trying to stop it.”

“We’re appealing her decision,” he said.

Trump wants to turn the public course at East Potomac Park into a championship-level venue, but U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes on Saturday ordered a two-week delay. Trump claims she is “Trump deranged.”

Trump defends focusing on White House construction projects despite FAA ground stop

The president bristled at suggestions he’s been too focused on construction projects at the White House during Friday’s ground stop of all flights across the country.

“I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape,” Trump said of the White House.

He suggested that he’s fixed broken windows, cracked stone and columns, but that it only takes him “10 minutes a day” because “I know great construction people.”

“I live here,” Trump said. But he added, “You don’t see me on a scaffold.”

Trump also said the cost of all the work he’s done at the White House was “peanuts” even though it is unclear how much it actually cost.

He added of his own construction prowess: “This is called talent.”

Trump says FAA ground stop happened because old equipment had a ‘heart attack’

“Essentially what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to travel to Asia.

Asked why he didn’t address the nation Friday night as the ground stop snarled air traffic, Trump said he was meeting in the Oval Office with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Both secretaries held a briefing for the public on Friday night.

Trump said, “I didn’t think there was any reason for me to do it” because “I thought they did a very good job.”

Trump says he plans to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine during meeting with Xi and Putin

“We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning before departing for his visit to Asia. “Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that.”

Trump suggested he’ll talk with the leaders about the war even after Trump administration officials on Friday told reporters Trump would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts but steer clear of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Trump says he may meet with Kim Jong Un while in China

It comes as the U.S. looks to reengage North Korea on its nuclear program. Trump was preparing to depart for Asia, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his Republican administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

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Senate Commerce Committee’s top Democrat signals scrutiny of Lutnick in next Congress

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell is demanding that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stop the flow of advanced AI chips to China.

Cantwell, the incoming chair of the panel, sent a letter to Lutnick on Monday saying his department “has resisted efforts to restrict companies flagged as national security threats, weakened safeguards, and left open pathways for the PRC to train advanced AI models using sensitive American technology.”

The comments come as Nvidia’s ties to a company led by an alleged Chinese spy are prominent in the resignation of the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to the company, Megaspeed.

Huang allegedly had an affair with the CEO of Megaspeed, Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy, The New York Times has reported. China has denied allegations of spying.

Lutnick traveling to Asia with Trump despite scrutiny over Nvidia

The White House says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among the top administration officials going with Trump to Asia.

That’s despite Lutnick facing intensified scrutiny over allegations he helped soften microchip restrictions on Nvidia.

Lutnick has faced backlash for becoming too cozy with Nvidia and its former CEO, Jensen Huang, who resigned his post over a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy.

Also on the trip is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who publicly has suggested that Lutnick failed to better prevent China from obtaining Nvidia chips.

Trump leaves Monday for the Philippines, and will travel on to China this week.

Trump’s tariffs are unpopular — but they’ll be tough to repeal despite Democrats’ landslide win

For months, Democrats on the campaign trail hammered President Trump's unpopular tariffs, arguing that the taxes on imports drive up prices for American families already frustrated by the high cost of living.

Targeting tariffs proved to be a winning message nationwide, contributing to the Democrats’ stunning gains in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

“Americans don’t like tariffs,” said Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute’s Center for Trade Policy Studies. “They connect them to the cost of living.”

But when the Democrats take full control of Congress, they’re likely to find that reversing Trump’s tariffs won’t be easy.

The president will still have power to veto any legislation that repeals his import taxes or reins in his legal authority to impose them. And it’s unclear — probably doubtful — that enough Republicans would defy Trump and join Democrats in overriding his veto.

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Trilateral talks between China, the US and Russia will be first ever

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters Monday that the trilateral talk between China, the U.S. and Russia on Thursday would be the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

Mao said the leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major country relations.

Strengthening communication, managing differences, and maintaining stable relations serve the three nations’ interests and meet the international community’s expectations, she said.

But she did not confirm whether the meeting would include discussions of nuclear control and the Iran war.

Trump blasts judge’s 2-week halt to his Washington golf project and says administration will appeal

Trump on Sunday decried a "highly destructive and political decision" from a federal judge who ordered a two-week delay on renovations at a historic Washington public golf course that he has been trying to redevelop into a championship-level venue.

In a social media post, Trump said his administration will "immediately appeal, on an expedited basis" the temporary restraining order from U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, which she issued just before East Potomac Golf Links was due to close Sunday for 15 months.

“It is in a terrible state of disrepair, as anybody can see by just looking at the pictures that are now circulating all over the Country, and in the Court,” said Trump, who spent much of the weekend posting photos on his social media site of the golf course. “They don’t call it Trash Island for no reason!”

Trump had announced work on the site along the Potomac River would begin that day despite the legal challenge initiated against the project in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers.

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Trump’s Asia reset: Deals in Manila and Shenzhen, then a rare nuclear summit with Xi and Putin

President Donald Trump is preparing to depart for Asia on Monday, turning his focus to economic deals and historic three-way nuclear talks with Russia and China as his administration adjusts to a new political reality in Washington.

Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and the administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila and then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election, where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump's visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president's close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

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