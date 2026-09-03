In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Septembers in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. September 2023 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.4°F

- Total precipitation: 6.98"

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#8. September 2016 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.36"

#8. September 2010 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.43"

#6. September 2021 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.4°F

- Total precipitation: 7.48"

#6. September 2005 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.74"

#5. September 2011

- Average temperature: 64.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.9°F

- Total precipitation: 7.26"

#4. September 2017

- Average temperature: 65.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55°F

- Total precipitation: 3.42"

#3. September 2018

- Average temperature: 65.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.7°F

- Total precipitation: 7.6"

#2. September 2015

- Average temperature: 66.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54°F

- Total precipitation: 4.19"

#1. September 1961

- Average temperature: 66.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.5°F

- Total precipitation: 5.14"