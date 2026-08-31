EVs most financed by Capital One customers in 2026

The advantages of electric vehicles (EVs) — lower operating costs, quieter cabins, and fewer emissions — can make them a great choice for car buyers. EVs can also be charged at home overnight, when electricity rates are typically lower. Given these attractive features, it may not be surprising that many people are financing EVs that fit their lifestyle.

In the first half of 2026, the following EV models were the most financed by Capital One customers. Used EVs with multiple model years in this list have been grouped together.

Used | Tesla Model 3

Used | Tesla Model Y

New | Chevrolet Equinox EV

Used | Hyundai Ioniq 5

Used | Ford Mustang Mach-E

Capital One is one of the largest auto lenders in the country, so its customer trends may offer insight into the current car-shopping marketplace. Auto expert and analyst Brian Moody said these most-financed new and used electric vehicles all share two features: eye-catching style and affordability.

"I think this list shows that the average EV shopper wants anything but an average electric car," Moody said. "Buyers want something fun and continue to prioritize a low price combined with practicality."

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While the batteries in older EVs can lose range as they age, many used EVs are now built to stand the test of time. Additionally, some used EVs are still covered by their battery and powertrain warranties.

"For most shoppers, a used EV is a very good purchase," Moody said. "It's very hard to find a vehicle that's as new, with as many safety and comfort features, with as long a warranty for such a reasonable price. Most have experienced dramatic depreciation, and most have a very long warranty on the battery and electric drive components. Buying a used EV with a warranty is the best deal most shoppers are going to get."

In fact, Capital One customers from January to July 2026 financed more used EVs than new ones, with the exception of the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Here are the key features and average Capital One customer sales prices of these popular vehicles.

Red 2023 Tesla Model 3 rear three-quarter view on the road. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tesla

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3, the automaker's least expensive vehicle, is an electric sedan that seats up to five people and is known for its sleek styling, sharp handling, and comfortable ride.

In a list of the top 10 EVs financed by Capital One customers from January to July 2026, five were different model years of the Tesla Model 3. The 2023 Tesla Model 3 is the top-financed EV by customers so far in 2026. The 2022 Model 3, 2021 Model 3, 2018 Model 3, and 2019 Model 3 were also all in the top 10.

"The Model 3 is a lot of fun to drive," Moody said. "Since the overall look of the Model 3 hasn't changed dramatically over the years, buyers can get a new-looking car for a used car price — but not just a used car, a very popular, trendy car."

Here's the average Capital One customer sales price in the first half of 2026 for the top-financed Model 3 variants:

2023 Tesla Model 3: $23,382

2022 Tesla Model 3: $19,145

2021 Tesla Model 3: $17,740

2018 Tesla Model 3: $16,650

2019 Tesla Model 3: $17,073

2023 Tesla Model Y side view parked on road. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tesla

Tesla Model Y

Following closely behind the Model 3, the Tesla Model Y is next on the top-financed list. The electric midsize SUV seats up to five people and offers a roomy interior and decent range.

"The Model Y effectively combines the engaging driving experience of the Model 3 with the practicality of a small SUV," Moody said. "Plus, American buyers continue to favor small SUVs no matter how they're powered."

While the 2023 Tesla Model Y is the No. 2 most-financed vehicle by customers so far this year, it's closely followed by the 2022 Model Y and 2021 Model Y.

Here's the average customer sales prices for the top-financed Model Y variants:

2023 Tesla Model Y: $28,244

2022 Tesla Model Y: $24,126

2021 Tesla Model Y: $21,384

2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV front three-quarter view. (Stacker/Stacker)

James Riswick // Capital One

Chevrolet Equinox EV

The 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV is a compact electric SUV with a spacious interior and many standard advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This new SUV seemed to resonate with Capital One customers, as it is the only new electric vehicle to make the list.

"It's a lot of family-friendly SUV for a reasonable price," Moody said.

Here's the 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV's average customer sales price: $39,841.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 front three-quarter view driving on the road. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric compact SUV that seats up to five people. The Ioniq 5 is a budget-friendly option offering distinct exterior styling and strong safety ratings.

“The Ioniq 5 looks like an ‘80s hatchback,’” Moody said. "For people who want something unique, the Ioniq 5 delivers."

Here's the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5's average customer sales price: $25,343.

Light blue 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E rear three-quarter view at a charging station. (Stacker/Stacker)

Perry Stern // Capital One

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a sporty and stylish electric SUV that seats up to five people. It offers quick acceleration, user-friendly technology, and a generous EPA-estimated driving range.

"The Mach-E looks like a Mustang," Moody said. "Both the Mach-E and the Ioniq 5 provide a way to get an electric car while still expressing a little personality."

Here's the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E's average customer sales price for the first half of 2026: $25,948.

All pricing is rounded to the nearest dollar.

This story was produced by Capital One and distributed by Stacker.