Citing technical challenges, Steamship Authority postpones summer vehicle reservation openings

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Vacationers and residents alike will have to wait to register their cars on the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket ferries after officials announced on Friday problems with the booking process.

According to the Steamship Authority, the recent Head Start summer reservation system experienced unforeseen technical challenges on January 16 when trying to reserve openings for residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The system reportedly caused frustration for those trying to book a spot for their cars.

Vehicle reservations for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard had previously been scheduled for January 23, and January 30, respectively, but now an internal review is underway to make sure the reservation system can handle bookings for the general public.

SSA General Manager Robert B. Davis said the new reservation opening dates will not be announced until the internal review work is complete.

“I want to be completely sure we have identified and addressed any remaining issues before we make the decision to open reservations,” Davis said. “Each year our IT team takes preparing for these days very seriously, and they have been hard at work for several weeks performing multiple load tests of our reservation process and testing our waiting room product. That preparation did not indicate there would be any issues for this week’s reservation openings.”

The delay will allow for an appropriate investigation into the technical issues that derailed the first phase of the summer vehicle reservation openings and for additional testing to be completed, according to authorities.

“These reservation opening days are the start of our customer’s summertime journey with us, and we always strive to make it as smooth a process as possible,” Davis said. “We look forward to announcing new opening dates to our customers as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group