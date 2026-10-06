Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Boston using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Costco

- Address: 11 Newbury St, Danvers, MA

- Price: $3.87

#1. BJ's (tie)

- Address: 6 Hutchinson Dr, Danvers, MA

- Price: $3.87

#3. Sal's

- Address: 385 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA

- Price: $3.88

#4. BJ's

- Address: 85 Cedar St, Stoneham, MA

- Price: $3.89

#5. Monster Gas

- Address: 265 Lafayette Rd , Seabrook, NH

- Price: $3.91

#6. Irving

- Address: 448 Salem St, Wakefield, MA

- Price: $3.92

#7. Prime Energy

- Address: 319 Salem St, Wakefield, MA

- Price: $3.93

#8. Cumberland Farms

- Address: 200 Lowell St, Wakefield, MA

- Price: $3.95

#8. Kara's Gas Station (tie)

- Address: 516 Union Ave, Framingham, MA

- Price: $3.95

#8. Super Petroleum (tie)

- Address: 2140 Washington St, Braintree, MA

- Price: $3.95