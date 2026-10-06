Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Boston using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Costco
- Address: 11 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
- Price: $3.87
#1. BJ's (tie)
- Address: 6 Hutchinson Dr, Danvers, MA
- Price: $3.87
#3. Sal's
- Address: 385 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA
- Price: $3.88
#4. BJ's
- Address: 85 Cedar St, Stoneham, MA
- Price: $3.89
#5. Monster Gas
- Address: 265 Lafayette Rd , Seabrook, NH
- Price: $3.91
#6. Irving
- Address: 448 Salem St, Wakefield, MA
- Price: $3.92
#7. Prime Energy
- Address: 319 Salem St, Wakefield, MA
- Price: $3.93
#8. Cumberland Farms
- Address: 200 Lowell St, Wakefield, MA
- Price: $3.95
#8. Kara's Gas Station (tie)
- Address: 516 Union Ave, Framingham, MA
- Price: $3.95
#8. Super Petroleum (tie)
- Address: 2140 Washington St, Braintree, MA
- Price: $3.95