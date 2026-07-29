Brookline man accused of masturbating while peering into women's apartment

UPDATE: The charges filed in this case have since been dismissed.

BOSTON – A Brookline man is accused of touching himself outside a Brighton apartment and scaring the two women who live there.

One of the woman reported seeing the guy pacing outside her apartment around 11 p.m. Monday, and when she got inside her roommate saw him peering through the window and touching himself.

“They looked out their window and the could see the defendant walking back and forth along the walkway and then kneeling in front of a window and they watched him move his arm in a motion that would be consistent with masturbating,” an assistant district attorney said in court.

Brookline man accused of peeping on 2 woman in Brighton and it's not the first time he's faced a charge like this. Were in the neighborhood where it happened at 10 on #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/ofKkkhnR9u — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 14, 2018

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Bruce Seals, hid his face in court but has previously been arrested for similar behavior.

Neighbors said the report is concerning in an area that is generally considered safe.

“It’s definitely very disconcerting as a woman living in this neighborhood and in these buildings my building is on the first floor and I feel very uncomfortable with that,” Kathryn Harris said.

Seals lives just a few blocks away from where the alleged incident happened, and a man who identified himself as Seals’ housemate told Boston 25 News he had not heard about the arrest.

In court a judge set bail at $2,500 and ordered Seals to stay away from the victims.

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