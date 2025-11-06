Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the New England Patriots have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in New England Patriots history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in New England Patriots history.

#10. New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

- Date: Dec 24, 2011

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 17

#9. New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings

- Date: Nov 13, 1994

- Final score: 26-20

- Largest deficit: 20

#8. New England Patriots @ New York Jets

- Date: Nov 10, 1996

- Final score: 31-27

- Largest deficit: 21

#7. New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts

- Date: Sep 19, 1999

- Final score: 31-28

- Largest deficit: 21

#6. New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

- Date: Nov 10, 2002

- Final score: 33-30

- Largest deficit: 21

#5. New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

- Date: Jan 1, 2012

- Final score: 49-21

- Largest deficit: 21

#4. New England Patriots @ New York Giants

- Date: Dec 21, 1996

- Final score: 23-22

- Largest deficit: 22

#3. New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

- Date: Sep 16, 1984

- Final score: 38-23

- Largest deficit: 23

#2. New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos

- Date: Nov 24, 2013

- Final score: 34-31

- Largest deficit: 24

#1. New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

- Date: Feb 5, 2017

- Final score: 34-28

- Largest deficit: 25