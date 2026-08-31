Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Massachusetts using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

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#25. Dana Hall School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Wellelsey, MA

- Enrollment: 440 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#24. The Williston Northampton School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Easthampton, MA

- Enrollment: 450 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#23. The Governor's Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Byfield, MA

- Enrollment: 408 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#22. Cushing Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Ashburnham, MA

- Enrollment: 381 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#21. International School of Boston

- School type: Private School

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Enrollment: 489 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#20. The Rivers School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Weston, MA

- Enrollment: 536 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#19. St. Sebastian's School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Needham, MA

- Enrollment: 390 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#18. Berkshire School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Sheffield, MA

- Enrollment: 430 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#17. The Winsor School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 450 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#16. Brooks School

- School type: Private School

- Location: North Andover, MA

- Enrollment: 341 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#15. Belmont Hill School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Belmont, MA

- Enrollment: 468 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#14. The Roxbury Latin School

- School type: Private School

- Location: West Roxbury, MA

- Enrollment: 304 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#13. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Cambridge, MA

- Enrollment: 1,044 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#12. St. Mark's School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Southborough, MA

- Enrollment: 372 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#11. British International School of Boston

- School type: Private School

- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA

- Enrollment: 575 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#10. Middlesex School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Concord, MA

- Enrollment: 429 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#9. Concord Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Concord, MA

- Enrollment: 431 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#8. Boston University Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 227 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#7. MA Academy for Math & Science School

- School type: Public School

- Location: Worcester, MA

- Enrollment: 98 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#6. Milton Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Milton, MA

- Enrollment: 1,020 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#5. Deerfield Academy

- School type: Private School

- Location: Deerfield, MA

- Enrollment: 650 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#4. Noble and Greenough School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Dedham, MA

- Enrollment: 631 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#3. Commonwealth School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Boston, MA

- Enrollment: 163 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#2. Phillips Academy Andover

- School type: Private School

- Location: Andover, MA

- Enrollment: 1,164 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#1. Groton School

- School type: Private School

- Location: Groton, MA

- Enrollment: 379 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+