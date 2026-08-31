Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Massachusetts using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Dana Hall School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Wellelsey, MA
- Enrollment: 440 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. The Williston Northampton School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Easthampton, MA
- Enrollment: 450 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. The Governor's Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Byfield, MA
- Enrollment: 408 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
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#22. Cushing Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Ashburnham, MA
- Enrollment: 381 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. International School of Boston
- School type: Private School
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 489 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. The Rivers School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Weston, MA
- Enrollment: 536 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. St. Sebastian's School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Needham, MA
- Enrollment: 390 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Berkshire School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Sheffield, MA
- Enrollment: 430 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. The Winsor School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 450 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Brooks School
- School type: Private School
- Location: North Andover, MA
- Enrollment: 341 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Belmont Hill School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Belmont, MA
- Enrollment: 468 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. The Roxbury Latin School
- School type: Private School
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Enrollment: 304 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Cambridge, MA
- Enrollment: 1,044 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. St. Mark's School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Southborough, MA
- Enrollment: 372 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. British International School of Boston
- School type: Private School
- Location: Boston (jamaica Plain), MA
- Enrollment: 575 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Middlesex School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 429 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Concord Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Concord, MA
- Enrollment: 431 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Boston University Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 227 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. MA Academy for Math & Science School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Enrollment: 98 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Milton Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Milton, MA
- Enrollment: 1,020 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Deerfield Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Deerfield, MA
- Enrollment: 650 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Noble and Greenough School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Enrollment: 631 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Commonwealth School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Boston, MA
- Enrollment: 163 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Phillips Academy Andover
- School type: Private School
- Location: Andover, MA
- Enrollment: 1,164 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Groton School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Groton, MA
- Enrollment: 379 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+