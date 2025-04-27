The month of April is wrapping up, but you might think we’re heading straight into June! Despite some rough patches of weather over the weekends, the weekdays have been quite nice for this time of year.

Over the past four weeks, our average high on the weekend has been 54 degrees. This has been coupled with some kind of rainy or snowy weather in 7 of the 8 days too!

By comparison, Monday and Tuesday over the past four weeks has averaged a high of 58 degrees! That said, it hasn’t been completely dry either with 6 of the 8 days featuring some level of rainfall.

April ends with a taste of summer!

With rain having fallen both days this weekend, along with highs in the 50s and 60s, the contrast to Monday and Tuesday this week will be even more significant. Expect highs in the 70s and possibly 80s without any rain as we kick off the final work week of April.

By the way, our average high in early June is in the low 70s... this week will feel just like that, if not even warmer!

