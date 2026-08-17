From virtual visits to teletherapy and clinician software, these are some of the key drivers behind the rise in technology use and application in mental health care. Thanks to these innovations, professionals can expand and make their services more accessible and easily available to people who need them.

Increasing access has become even more crucial nowadays, given the rise in mental health conditions' prevalence.

According to a May 2026 report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), close to 1.2 billion people worldwide now live with a mental disorder, almost double the number recorded in 1990. It also noted a 24% increase in the age-standardized prevalence of major depressive disorder and a 47% jump in anxiety disorders since 2019.

What Are the Signs of Good Mental Health?

While the absence of mental illness is a defining characteristic of good mental health, it's more than that; it also means having the ability to handle normal stress and work productively. With optimal mental health, people:

Feel good about themselves and have good emotional control (e.g., not letting anger or sadness take over)

Are resilient, being able to bounce back quickly after significant life changes or hard times

Are self-accepting, liking their strengths and accepting their flaws without harsh self-blame

Have strong bonds with others and can build new meaningful connections

People with good mental health usually have good physical health, too, while the opposite is also true. As a study published in the International Journal of Mental Health Nursing in January 2025 notes, there's a link between severe mental illness, poor physical health, and shorter life expectancy.

How Can You Tell if a Person Has Mental Health Issues?

Extreme mood changes are common signs a person may have a mental illness. They may display rapid shifts in emotion: intense euphoria one moment and then extreme irritability the next.

Persistent sadness, including feeling hopeless, down, and empty, is a typical indication, too. Overwhelming fear, guilt, and worry can also indicate someone is experiencing a mental health issue.

Withdrawal from friends and family and loss of interest in activities once enjoyed are other ways mental health concerns can manifest. Such symptoms can also show up as a decrease in functioning (e.g., difficulty in academic or professional performance) and neglecting personal hygiene.

Over time, and without the help of a mental health professional, people with a mental illness can turn to substances as a coping mechanism. They may begin to drink more or start using illegal drugs.

Indeed, the latest statistics cited by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) show that in the U.S., the annual prevalence of co-occurring substance use disorder (SUD) and mental illness is 8.1%.

How Is the Rise in Technology Use and Application Impacting Mental Health Care?

Despite the increasing prevalence of mental illness and number of individuals needing professional help and intervention (e.g., medication and talk therapy for depression or as anxiety treatments), accessibility gaps persist.

Many people who require evidence-based care can't access the treatments and services they need, whether it's due to geographic location, social stigma, or cost. Busy schedules that conflict with available treatment dates are another common reason.

Because of these factors, technology use and application in mental health have been on the rise, with both hardware and software helping improve and expand accessibility to treatment.

Expanding Access Through Virtual Visits and Teletherapy

Virtual visits and teletherapy are modern delivery methods for healthcare, allowing professionals like doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, and psychologists to connect with patients online. The hardware and software technologies that make these services possible include:

The internet and its physical and digital infrastructure

Camera-equipped computers, phones, and tablets

HIPAA-compliant video platforms and messaging apps

Mental health professionals can remove many of the barriers to care through virtual visits and therapy, like geographic restrictions and travel limitations. Patients can attend appointments in the comfort and security of their homes, helping them worry less about scheduling conflicts and social stigma.

Improving Operations With Management Software

Management software for a mental health clinic is a secure, digital platform designed for multiple, even all-encompassing purposes, including:

Multi-provider scheduling

Secure electronic health records (EHR) storage

Patient portals (e.g., for self-scheduling, updating demographics and insurance details, and sending secure, HIPAA-compliant messages to the clinic)

Insurance billing

Streamlining treatment coordination and reducing administrative burnout are key benefits clinicians who use Ensora Health group practice management software enjoy. With these programs, they can spend more quality time with each patient and reduce missed sessions, helping improve health outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Technologies You Can Use to Improve Mental Health and Wellness at Home?

Yes, "at-home" technology for mental health is available, with prime examples being wellness applications and gear. Such technologies help individuals track moods and manage stress.

Numerous digital apps that provide guided meditation and mindfulness tips, for instance, are available for downloading. They help users establish daily wellness habits, manage stress better, and achieve sleep improvements through structured audio guides and session trackers.

Wearables like smartwatches and virtual reality (VR) headsets are also encouraging people to take better control of their mental health.

Some smartwatches, for example, can help track physiological stress responses, which may indicate high stress levels. As for VR headsets, these are immersive tech that allow for guided deep relaxation and exposure therapy.

Are Mental Illnesses Curable?

Most mental health conditions don't have a permanent cure in the traditional medical sense. They are, however, highly manageable with ongoing personalized treatment, such as medications and psychotherapy like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Lifestyle changes are also critical to managing mental health conditions and preventing them from worsening.

Engaging in more regular physical activity and eating better and more healthily are key steps to take. Getting high-quality sleep for at least seven to nine hours is another, and so is spending time in nature and with loved ones and friends.

Embracing Technology in Mental Health

Technology, if used properly and when applicable, can help improve patient outcomes in mental health by improving access to and quality of care. Even people who just need a mental rest and de-stress can enjoy the benefits of tech by using wellness and relaxation apps and gear.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.