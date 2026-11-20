From shopping around and comparing different plans to bundling your policies, these are some of the most practical ways to save money on your home insurance coverage. Conducting an annual coverage review can be just as helpful, and so can adjusting your deductibles.

Doing your best to save as much as you can on your homeowners insurance is now even more important, considering it's become more expensive than ever. A survey conducted by Pew Research Center even found that 71% of U.S. homeowners said theirs has gone up within the last few years. Over four in 10 even described the increase as "a lot."

What Is Home Insurance Coverage?

Home insurance coverage is an insurance product designed to safeguard a policyholder's financial interests by covering specific damage to their dwelling and personal property. It also provides liability protection to the homeowner for incidents and injuries that occur on their property.

What Exactly Does Home Insurance Coverage Include?

Home insurance typically covers six components, often referred to as "coverages." Your insurance provider should pay you to repair or replace them if they sustain damage or you lose them due to a covered incident.

Dwelling Coverage (A)

Coverage A protects the physical structure of the policy owner's house and attached structures. Examples include an attached deck or garage.

Other Structures (B)

Coverage B protects any detached structure on the property. Some examples are:

Sheds

Guest houses

Fences

Personal Property (C)

Coverage C covers the insured party's personal belongings and house contents. Examples are:

Appliances

Clothing

Electronics

Furniture

Loss of Use (D)

Also known as "Additional Living Expenses" (ALE), Coverage D helps pay for temporary rentals, hotel bills, and food expenses if a covered incident makes the property uninhabitable. Uninhabitable means it's unsafe or unfit to live in.

Personal Liability (E)

Coverage E covers the financial and legal responsibility of the insured if they're liable for a third party's injury or property damage.

An example is if a branch of a tree you own falls on the neighbor's lot, damaging their fence. If you're legally negligent (e.g., you had prior knowledge that your tree is sick, dying, or dead), your home insurance coverage should kick in to compensate your neighbor.

Medical Payments to Others (F)

Coverage F covers a third party's medical bills if they sustain injuries on the insured property. The coverage should apply, no matter whose fault it was.

Other Types of Coverage

Aside from the six main types of insurance coverage, several others exist, such as jewelry, fine arts, and collectibles coverage and excess liability coverage, as noted by this guide on getting home insurance in New Hampshire.

You'll even find coverage for your collectible cars and wine collection. Some insurers also offer financial protection for off-premises theft and water back-up incidents.

How Can You Save Money on Your Home Insurance Coverage?

The latest available data from the Consumer Federation of America shows that between 2021 and 2024, U.S. homeowners saw their insurance premiums soar twice as fast as inflation. Across the nation, the average annual increase was $648, resulting in typical homeowners paying $3,303 per year for home insurance by 2024.

While not everyone may be able to completely avoid rising insurance prices, know that lowering property premiums is still possible. By combining various residential policy discounts with strategic coverage adjustments, you may be able to save money while ensuring your home and valuable possessions have adequate protection.

Shopping Around and Comparing Policies

Shopping around and comparing policies can help you save money on your home insurance coverage because insurance providers use different methodologies to calculate premiums. They don't use the same exact formula to gauge a potential policyholder's risk, so one company might charge higher premiums while another may offer you a better, lower-cost policy.

Bundling Auto and Home Policies

Bundling your auto policy and home insurance coverage can result in significant savings, usually because providers offer what they call "multi-policy discounts."

Insurance companies can afford these promotions since it also allows them to save on customer acquisition costs. They also have fewer administration expenses to worry about, since they'd only have to manage one account (yours) instead of multiple or different policyholders.

Reviewing Policies Yearly

Reviewing your home insurance coverage (and other policies) every year can help you save money, as doing so allows you to identify and remove unnecessary coverages. You can also spot new discounts and negotiate with your current provider if another carrier offers something cheaper.

Making Deductible Adjustments

Your deductibles refer to the amount of money you must pay before your insurer covers the rest. The higher they are, the lower your overall premiums can get. Increasing them to a threshold that you're comfortable with can therefore help you save money on your policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Home Insurance Coverage Mandatory?

No, it's not always mandatory. It can, however, be a legal requirement set by mortgage providers.

If you financed the purchase of your home using a mortgage, your lender may require you to maintain a certain amount of coverage. Failure to do so can result in problems like you having to deal with forced-placed insurance, fees, penalties, or even loan default.

Even if you are not legally required to maintain home insurance, you should still purchase it for your own financial protection and peace of mind.

What Kind of Incident Can Render a Home Uninhabitable?

One example of an incident that can make a home temporarily or permanently uninhabitable is a structural fire.

Fires are highly common in the United States. According to the latest data available from the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments received one home structure fire report every 96 seconds in 2024. It also noted that local fire departments responded to a total of 1.38 million fires in the U.S. during the same year.

Keep Your Property Protected With Adequate Home Insurance Coverage

Home insurance coverage is not always mandatory, but that doesn't mean you should forego it, considering all the potential benefits and protections it can provide. Without one, you could end up facing financial ruin due to massive out-of-pocket costs to repair or replace your house and its contents, or to protect yourself from legal claims.

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