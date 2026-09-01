An airport transfer is transportation from the airport to the hotel or home. It is the final element of your trip that many families often forget. Effective planning of your ride helps you save time, money, and energy on the way with children.

Families travel more often than luxury and adventure travelers. The Travel Industry Survey showed that 88% of people chose family trips as one of their top five preferences. However, booking family trips has become increasingly difficult because only a few options meet all families' needs.

The last transport ride is one of the most stressful parts of the trip. Parents should balance nap time, car seats, and multiple bags at once. All difficulties and problems with sleepy children or relatives can spoil your vacation, but simple planning can help you relax.

Can Your Family or Friend Pick You Up?

Yes, they can. However, your flight will most likely be either delayed or arrive early, leaving you waiting for an extended period.

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A pre-booked transfer tracks your flight and waits for you, meaning that no one else has to rearrange their schedule around you.

Which One Is Cheaper, a Shuttle or a Taxi?

A shared van is the cheapest option available. You'll share the van with other passengers and might have to stop at several locations before getting to your destination. A taxi or a private car will cost you more but will take you straight to your destination with no stops along the way.

If you travel with lots of luggage and kids, the direct trip is definitely worth it. It is also one of the best rental car alternatives if you do not want to rent a car.

What to Take Into Account Before Booking Your Trip

Family travel requires careful preparation. There are space, time, and safety considerations to take into account. This list of family travel tips should help you avoid breakdowns or wasted time on your trip.

How Many Bags and How Much Space Will You Need?

The amount and size of luggage can grow disproportionately, especially for families. Take into account the following things before booking:

Number of checked baggage and carry-on items

Size of your stroller folded

Seats from home that you are bringing

Other items like pack and plays/sporting equipment

When arriving at MCO, Orlando International Airport, the drive to hotels can be quite long. Not every sedan will accommodate all of these items. Sometimes a van or an SUV with a spacious trunk will be much more suitable.

Points to Consider While Selecting a Family-Friendly Transfer

Not every vehicle is suitable for a family trip. It's always best to choose a provider that offers clear pickup instructions, ample space for your entire family, and courteous drivers. Private Orlando airport transportation is the right choice if you are looking for a seamless arrival without any stopovers.

Car Seats and Child Safety on the Road

Car accidents remain one of the major dangers for children traveling.

A safe journey from the airport is as important as a safe flight itself. It is very useful to know some rules and have a plan in order to protect your child from the runway to the room.

Car Seat Rules You Must Know Before Flying

Please note that the proper use of safety seats depends on the child's age and size when traveling by taxi or any other vehicle after the flight.

For example, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, kids should stay in booster seats until their belts fit properly, even when switching vehicles at the airport. These basic car seat rules will help you prepare everything correctly for the flight.

Making an Airport Transfer Safe for Children

Do the following things before leaving your house:

Bring your own car seat or booster, if possible.

Inquire whether the vehicle has a safe, functional seat for your child.

Ensure the seatbelt locks and holds the seat firmly.

Ensure all the children are belted up throughout the journey.

Any reputable airport transportation firm will inform you about their available seats and cleaning processes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Possible to Change Your Airport Transfer in Case of a Late Arrival?

Yes, it is possible. Most private transfer services monitor your flight and adjust the pickup time accordingly. There is little flexibility with shared shuttles; therefore, you should first understand the late-arrival policy.

Can You Take a Stroller on an Airport Shuttle?

Yes, most vehicles are large enough to fit a folded stroller in their trunks. Be sure to notify the service provider in advance that you will travel with a stroller.

Do You Need to Tip the Driver in a Family Transfer?

Tipping drivers is a common practice and is quite polite. If the driver assists you with luggage, stroller, and car seats, then it is nice to tip 15 to 20 percent.

Is It Ok to Allow Kids to Eat When They Are Being Transferred?

No, it is not safe. Eating while riding in the car poses a choking hazard, and the crumbs will dirty the rented/hired vehicle.

Do They Offer Transportation for an Entire Family Group in One Trip?

Yes. There are numerous van transportation options for families of 7 to 14 people. These vans have enough seats and luggage space for everyone to ride together on one trip.

What if Your Child Develops Sickness While Traveling From the Airport?

There is no need to panic. You should pack a sick bag, some wipes, and spare clothes in your luggage. Also, ask the driver to keep the car at a low temperature and make smooth turns.

Schedule Your Airport Transfer Prior to Your Flight

An airport transfer might be a small element of your journey that has great significance. Direct and comfortable transport with appropriate seating for children ensures safety and comfort after a long flight. Order in time, check your luggage, inquire about car seats, and get prepared for a comfortable holiday.

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