Windy start to the week

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
BLOWING OUT THE COLD

Gusty winds will continue Monday night. Those winds relax Tuesday and sunshine will warm us up. Highs will be in the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, many towns have a good shot at 60 by Thursday.

MORE RAIN

Friday, a storm will bring more rain to New England. Showers show up first during the day with steadier rain moving in later in the day. That’ll continue late into the night or even into Saturday morning. We are hoping for some snow in ski country for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. It’ll be close!

