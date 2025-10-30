Weather Alert: Soaking rain tonight, strong wind gusts on Halloween

HERE COMES THE RAIN

We’re off to a sprinkly start this Thursday. Rainfall during the day will be light and patchy. There will be dry and cloudy times too, as temperatures sit in the 50s all day.

Heavy, steady rain will develop during the evening commute and continue overnight with gusts 30-35 mph. We’re looking at 1-2″ widespread rain with localized totals up to 3″ or 4″ in southern New England. Nuisance flooding is possible where drains become clogged by leaves.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Heavy rain will end by 5 AM in the Boston area. Halloween will be mostly cloudy with near steady temperatures in the 50s. Winds will ramp up again in the afternoon and evening, gusting 30-40 mph for trick-or-treating in most of the area. Gusts could even reach 50 mph on the Outer Cape and Nantucket. Dress for a cool and windy evening. Be sure the Halloween decorations are anchored down very well.

HURRICANE MELISSA

Hurricane Melissa made a historic landfall early Tuesday afternoon near New Hope, Jamaica. It was a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph and a central pressure of 892 mb. That intensity places it among the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded in the Atlantic basin: it is tied for the second‐strongest wind speed on record and tied for the third‐lowest pressure measured in this part of the world.

The hurricane will pull away from the Bahamas today and pass west of Bermuda tonight.

