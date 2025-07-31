Weather Alert: Downpours on the way

COLD FRONT BRINGS RAIN & RELIEF

The heat wave is over, but we’re still on a Weather Alert. Today and tonight it’s for areas of heavy rain. Widespread rainfall will range from 1-2″ but localized totals 3-4″ are possible. The Thursday evening commute, evening, and overnight will bring the heaviest rain through MA, but localized hit-or-miss downpours are possible any time today.

Rain will last through Friday morning and taper off from northwest to southeast. You should have partial sun and pleasant weather by Friday evening in most MA town.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

The weekend will be sunny and gorgeous from start to finish. Expect highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday. With dew points in the 50s, humidity levels will remain in check!

