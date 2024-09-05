Stop me if you’ve heard this before...

TEMPERATURE SWINGS AND SUNSHINE

Layers, layers, layers! After another chilly start with wake-up 40s and 50s Thursday, plan on upper 70s with sunshine in the afternoon. Humidity will remain low, too. It’s more of the same from this pattern. High pressure has dominated with sinking, drying air. It has moved offshore, though, so winds can be more onshore. Expect cooler temperatures at the coast through Friday.

WEEKEND RAIN POTENTIAL

The wind direction will shift Friday and Saturday. With an onshore breeze, we’re expecting more clouds to mix in with the slight risk for a spot sprinkle in eastern MA. That is especially possible early Friday with a storm going by well offshore to our east. Saturday continues to trend dry and mild!

The best chance for rain will arrive on Sunday with a slow moving front. Based on the current timeline, that front could trigger some scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. If it speeds up, that window could be narrower - something we’ll monitor with updated data in coming days.

