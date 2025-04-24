Spring sunshine continues, but weekend changes lurk

WARM WEEK

Bright and warm weather will last through Friday. Dress for highs in the 70s inland and 60s at the coast.

Most of the time it will be partly to mostly sunny, but an isolated shower may pass through tonight or Friday evening. Towns along the MA/NH border and on the North Shore have the best chance for a brief watering.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

The next widespread rain will arrive Saturday with a front crossing the region. We have a Weather Alert for lasting showers all day. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1″. Expect rain to move in between around 8 AM.

It will dry out Saturday evening, but the clouds may be slow to erode from west to east Sunday. Even though Sunday’s forecast is dry and partly sunny, it will be quite windy with gusts 35-45 mph.

