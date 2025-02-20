Snow for some, cold for all

THURSDAY STORM

Clouds will thicken up ahead of a distant ocean storm. That storm will graze southeastern MA with snow Thursday afternoon and evening. There will be a sharp cutoff to that snow. Boston, Providence, and the South Shore only have the slight risk for a coating, especially with any ocean effect flurries that develop midday or afternoon. It will likely stay dry north and west of I-95. Expect a slick evening commute in southeastern MA with a coating-1″ from the South Shore from about Plymouth to the South Coast and 1-3″ on the Cape and Islands.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Friday will be bright and breezy.

Temperatures will finally climb above freezing this weekend as dry weather persists. We even have some 40s in the forecast next week!

