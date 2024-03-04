Rainy week ahead

SUNDAY

We had a soaking rain move through Saturday. Rain has moved out, but we are left under some low clouds, fog, and drizzle this morning. Eventually clouds will thin out by mid-morning, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. It will be noticeably warmer with highs into the mid 50s. With the dry afternoon, this will be the pick of the weekend!

THIS WEEK

A wind shift to the northeast will keep us locked in the clouds Monday with the potential for some drizzle. We have the chance for showers every day next week, but we are still looking ahead to a lot of dry time too. When we squeeze in dry conditions, we will still have to deal with a fair amount of clouds though. Steadier rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Thursday this week. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the 50s, we near 60 degrees even by Wednesday.

SPRING FORWARD NEXT WEEKEND

An early reminder that we change the clocks next weekend! Make sure to ‘spring forward’ before going to bed Saturday night to account for Daylight Saving Time. Our sunrise will be at 7:03 AM next Sunday with a sunset of 6:45 PM.

© 2019 Cox Media Group