Boston 25 Weather

Quick changes

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News

BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND

Wind alerts continue until Thursday morning. Even as those expire, gusts will continue all day long. Expect those gusts to exceed 40 mph at times. Temperatures will only make it into the 30s for highs and the winds will make it feel like the teens and 20s! It will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will decrease and turn to the south on Thursday night.

NOW, BACK TO SPRING

The wind shift to the south and a good day of sunshine will get our temperatures back to the 40s Friday. Even milder air is coming this weekend with highs in the 50s, except 40s where the wind is off the water (lookin’ at you Cape Cod and islands). Clouds and showers will return with the warmer temperatures. In fact, it’ll be unsettled and mild into next week.

© 2019 Cox Media Group

Most Read