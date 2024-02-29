Quick changes

BLOWIN’ IN THE WIND

Wind alerts continue until Thursday morning. Even as those expire, gusts will continue all day long. Expect those gusts to exceed 40 mph at times. Temperatures will only make it into the 30s for highs and the winds will make it feel like the teens and 20s! It will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will decrease and turn to the south on Thursday night.

NOW, BACK TO SPRING

The wind shift to the south and a good day of sunshine will get our temperatures back to the 40s Friday. Even milder air is coming this weekend with highs in the 50s, except 40s where the wind is off the water (lookin’ at you Cape Cod and islands). Clouds and showers will return with the warmer temperatures. In fact, it’ll be unsettled and mild into next week.

