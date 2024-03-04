No sunshine this week

HELLO CLOUDS!

Gets set for a mild and unsettled week. Today that looks like near steady 40s, mostly cloudy skies, and a few afternoon sprinkles along the coast. Patchy drizzle and fog will expand tonight.

Steady rain will arrive tomorrow morning with on/off showers lasting throughout Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild enough that it’s just plain rain without worries for snow or ice. Rainfall will average 1/2″ in southern New England with isolated spots seeing as much as 1″ total. This won’t result in any flooding, but it will be pretty drab and dreary all day.

Wednesday won’t be a washout, but it will remain overact with rain redeveloping at some point in the afternoon.

THURSDAY ALERT

Rain and wind will be most impactful Thursday. It will be a soaker with anywhere from 1″ to 4″ in the forecast as of now. Gusty winds will likely develop with sustained wind 15-25 mph and gusts 40-55 mph (strongest on Cape Cod). Be sure to check back this week as we time out the downpour potential.

After a brief break of sunshine Friday, clouds and showers are expected to return this weekend.

