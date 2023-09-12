More Rain On The Way

BRIEF BREAK

After tremendous rainfall Monday, Tuesday’s wet weather will be far less impactful. Flood Warnings will continue through this morning in the greater Attleboro and Leominster areas where 6-9″ rain fall yesterday, literally washing away some roads.

Plan on spot showers at times today. An embedded heavy shower isn’t out of the question this afternoon, but most towns will probably see 0.1″ or less. Much of the day will be humid and mostly cloudy.

ANOTHER WEATHER ALERT

A cold front is set to pass through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening with more rain. Strong to severe thunderstorms and expected, capable of producing wind damage, hail, and an isolated tornado. Torrential rain will be a big concern again with the risk for more localized flooding. The evening commute will take the brunt of the bad weather. Behind that front, dry, refreshing air will move in for the end of the work week.

HURRICANE LEE

Residents of New England need to follow Hurricane Lee’s forecast closely. Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next day. After that, Lee will track northward into an area with greater wind shear and over cooler upwelled ocean water. Those two factors are expected to cause gradual weakening as the whole storm accelerates and the wind field expands. It will be a large storm off the coast of New England this weekend, impacts set to peak Saturday locally.

We are most confident in coastal impacts like high surf, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion, and coastal flooding (extent not clear yet). The amount of wind and rain we receive will depend on the storms distance. Again-it will be a large storm when it passes by, so impacts could reach hundreds of miles from the center. Be sure to check back all week as the details come into focus.

