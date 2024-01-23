Snow and Ice and Rain...Oh My!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Areas over interior New England will see 1-3″ of snow from this one. It isn’t a lot and the 3″ amounts will be in the high elevations of Worcester County, the Berkshires, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Still, there will be some slick travel early Wednesday. All of the snow moves out during the daylight hours of the morning.

SPRING-LIKE RAIN

Temperatures warm up Wednesday and rain will move in during the evening. We will have to watch areas in northern Massachusetts for some icing in the evening, but it’ll become all rain at night. The rain will continue into Thursday with a gradual shift offshore to the south as the front slides that way.

A wave on the front will come through Friday, shutting off the rain around lunch. The dry weather will be here for Saturday, too.

Another storm will form and come off the coast to our south Saturday night. Snow and rain are possible into Sunday.

