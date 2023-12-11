High wind, flooding rain to impact the area Monday

STORM APPROACHES ON SUNDAY

Foggy and mild morning before the arrival of a strong storm system that was already prompting numerous watches and warnings. Meanwhile, today’s temperatures will be well above average, and quite pleasant before it all deteriorates late today. A front will lift temperatures into the upper 50s and even low 60s by the afternoon, though it will come with a breeze. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail with a first batch of rain by this afternoon, then a lull from the heavy stuff with the brunt of it all late tonight into tomorrow. Heavy rain could lead to street flooding, especially across central MA and southern NH. A Flood Watch has been issued west of 495 to account for places where we could see 2-3″ of rain. An isolated measurement of 4″ is also possible. Strong winds are likely to gust in the 40-55 MPH range across SE Mass and the 50-70 MPH range on the Cape/Islands. This will present a risk of tree damage and possibly power outages. The worst of the storm will occur during the window of 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Use caution on the roads and take your time!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place for Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and the New Hampshire seacoast Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

A FLOOD WATCH is on for central and western New England Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

© 2019 Cox Media Group