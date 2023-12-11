Boston 25 Weather

High wind, flooding rain to impact the area Monday

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Cecy del Carmen, Boston 25 News
STORM APPROACHES ON SUNDAY

Foggy and mild morning before the arrival of a strong storm system that was already prompting numerous watches and warnings. Meanwhile, today’s temperatures will be well above average, and quite pleasant before it all deteriorates late today. A front will lift temperatures into the upper 50s and even low 60s by the afternoon, though it will come with a breeze. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail with a first batch of rain by this afternoon, then a lull from the heavy stuff with the brunt of it all late tonight into tomorrow. Heavy rain could lead to street flooding, especially across central MA and southern NH. A Flood Watch has been issued west of 495 to account for places where we could see 2-3″ of rain. An isolated measurement of 4″ is also possible. Strong winds are likely to gust in the 40-55 MPH range across SE Mass and the 50-70 MPH range on the Cape/Islands. This will present a risk of tree damage and possibly power outages. The worst of the storm will occur during the window of 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Use caution on the roads and take your time!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place for Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and the New Hampshire seacoast Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

A FLOOD WATCH is on for central and western New England Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

