Heavy rain pulling away

MORE RAIN COMING

The heavy overnight rain has moved offshore leaving the region soggy with 1-2″ of rain.

Today’s rain will be much lighter. Expect an additional 0.1-0.25″ of rainfall.

Minor river flooding will develop Thursday as water continues to drain downstream and from tributaries. In fact, minor river flooding is expected to peak along the Taunton River on Friday - long after the rain ends.

A strong northeast breeze will develop tomorrow. Sustained NE winds 15-25 mph will gust 30-40 mph, up to 45 mph on the Cape and Islands at night. Stay alert for isolated wind damage and power outage reports. Generally, it’s just going to be wind blown!

A BREAK IN THE ACTION

Sunshine will finally move back into the area Friday. It will remain somewhat breezy with above average highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Saturday is the “pick of the weekend” with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions during the day. Our next storm arrives Saturday night with steady rain. Elevations may see some mixing or minor snow. Scattered showers will linger into Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

