Fading Sunshine

NO, IT ISN’T ANOTHER ECLIPSE

One more day of mostly sunny skies is on the way Wednesday. This time, winds will shift to coming in off the ocean. That’ll keep areas in eastern New England in the 50s. Away from the ocean, highs will reach the 60s.

Clouds will increase late in the day and evening, though it will stay dry for most. A few showers may make it into southern Worcester County, Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts. They will not be heavy.

That front stays stalled to our west, so the showers will have a hard time making it farther east.

Clouds will dominate Friday, but more showers are unlikely until at night.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

There may be a few showers lingering early Saturday, but expect dry weather to return for the afternoon and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be close to average for this time of year.

