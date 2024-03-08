Enjoy the sun while you can

A BREAK IN THE ACTION

Friday’s forecast is a treat. SUNSHINE finally returns across the region. Gusts to 30 or even 40 mph are possible early in the day (especially on the Cape and Islands), but winds will tend to lighten as the day goes on. Wake up 30s will warm to the 40s along the coast and lower 50s inland.

Keep in mind, rivers are set to crest today through Saturday from all of the recent rainfall.

WEEKEND STORM

Dry weather will last through the day on Saturday. It will be a decent day even though skies will average mostly cloudy.

A storm will come through at night with another 1″ or so rainfall and a touch of brief elevation mix/snow. Most of that mix will be washed away long before you wake up! The bulk of the rain will fall between 10 PM Saturday and 7 AM Sunday. Very little additional rain is expected Sunday. It will be cloudy with some patchy, light showers in spots. Temperatures will be mild too! Plan on highs around 50 degrees.

Winds will peak Sunday morning and remain quite blustery through the day. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also expected Sunday.

