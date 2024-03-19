Early Spring Chill

OFFICIALLY SPRING SHOWERS

The spring (vernal) equinox will have passed when our next showers arrive Wednesday. That means these will be our first spring showers! Most will occur during the hours of the evening commute. In northern New England, snow will fall on the ski areas.

Cold air settles in behind the showers. Highs Thursday will struggle to 40 degrees and stay below average into next week.

WEEKEND STORM

We are confident a storm will be rolling through Saturday, starting near midnight Friday night/Saturday morning. The cold air in place will allow for snow at the start even in the Boston area, with a quick change to rain. Amounts of snow will increase with elevation, though only a few inches are likely in southern New England hill towns. Ski country in central to northern New England is in line for a nice spring dump of snow!

We are monitoring this storm as it develops. Current thinking is a leading edge of snow with light/little accumulation in southern New England while you sleep and rain all day Saturday.

Rain, or at least drizzle, will continue into Sunday.

Stay with us for this forecast as it is likely to change with the track.

