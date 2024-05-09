Dreary Thursday

REMAINING CLOUDY

We’ll be stuck in an unsettled pattern for the rest of the week. Thursday will run mostly cloudy and may be dry much of the day in your town. The risk for showers will climb in the afternoon. Expect 50s at the coast thanks to a persistent northeast breeze. Interior towns will make it to the lower 60s.

Showers will linger Friday, especially in western New England. It will be cool and dreary.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy conditions will last into the weekend with the potential for showers at times. It doesn’t look like a washout, but you’ll want to check back as we iron out the timeline for any rain.

