Cooling down

MARINE AIR COOLING US DOWN

That “back-door cold front” we were talking about all last week has arrived. It is a front coming from the northeast pushing cool, Atlantic air into the region. Dropping temperatures and clouds are the result. We love being by the ocean in New England, but this is when it plays against us! The boundary will be stalled over us Tuesday. Showers will form along it and move through the region. Not everyone gets rain, but the risk will be there through the morning.

Another disturbance will come through Tuesday night with more showers into Wednesday morning. Most of the time will be dry both days, but the shower risk is there, so have the Boston 25 Weather App handy to check the radar.

ONE GOOD ONE

Thursday will have more sun, which will warm us to the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are back Friday, but there is hope for some sunny breaks next weekend.

