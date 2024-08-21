Cooler today with lower humidity

FEELING LIKE FALL

We are waking up to a clear sky, it’s a much cooler start with 50s and even a few spots in the upper 40s heading out the door. With lower humidity, it’s giving us a taste of fall in mid/late August. Plan on sunshine through the early afternoon, clouds will eventually bubble up later today. An upper level low pressure system will produce a few showers at times through the evening, but most will stay dry. Temperatures are running nearly 10 degrees cooler than average with highs in the low 70s. Expect more of the same on Thursday, but most will stay dry in the afternoon as that upper low pulls away from New England.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

The weekend is looking fantastic! Plan on plenty of sunshine Friday through Sunday, it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and a touch more humidity. It will stay dry for any outdoor plans this weekend, but rain chances increase Monday with an approaching front.

