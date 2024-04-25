Cooler sunshine

GRAB A COAT!

Brace for a chill this morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 AM in eastern and southeastern MA where the growing season has begun. That means morning 30s across Massachusetts! Full sunshine will only boost temperatures into the 50s with some coastal communities stuck in the 40s. We’ll have a repeat forecast Friday with more below average temperatures.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Short sleeve return this weekend with highs back in the 60s. Saturday is the “pick” with bright skies and some high clouds moving in from west to east. A weak front will come through Saturday night or Sunday morning with some patchy showers. Although you may see a brief spritz Sunday morning, most of the day will be dry with more clouds around.

We’ll stay warm into next week too. High temps are likely to peak in the 70s both Monday, Tuesday, and possibly beyond.

