Cool Break

SUNSHINE RETURNS

The sun will be out right from the start Wednesday. Morning temperatures will start in the 40s and some low 50s. There will be some towns dropping into the 30s northwest of Worcester and points north in New England. That sun will get our temperatures back to the 60s in the afternoon.

We will do it again on Thursday, but changes are coming Friday.

RAIN RISK

A dip in the jet stream triggered by a disturbance coming at us from the west will pull a developing system offshore closer to us Friday and Saturday. There are still questions as to how far north the rain will make it, but we have to entertain the possibility of at least some showers, especially along the south coast of New England.

Sunday is the better bet for a beautiful weekend day.









