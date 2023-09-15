Clear skies for now, Hurricane Lee up next

CLEARING SKIES

Enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity today. The combo will make for a comfortable Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will increase Friday, initially thin and becoming thicker. Also anticipate breezy conditions developing as Hurricane Lee tracks northward towards New England. Sustained wind 10-20 mph with stronger gusts should be expected in the afternoon. Dry weather will last through Friday evening. Rain and wind attached to Lee will move in late Friday night and peak Saturday morning.

HURRICANE LEE

Lee will pass about 150 miles east of Cape Cod Saturday with coastal rain, wind and waves. The most impactful weather, and best chance for tropical storm conditions, will focus across the Cape and Islands Saturday morning. We expect a sharp cutoff to the heavy rain somewhere in eastern MA with the current track. A 2-4 foot storm surge will affect the north side of the Cape and Nantucket with persistent northerly wind.

The current track keeps the most damaging wind offshore, but we still need to pay attention to any shifts. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect up and down the coastline. These will get upgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings later today in the spots most likely to see the strong wind. Recent heavy rain has left the soil saturated in many communities. With fully leaved trees, this will enhance the risk for some wind and tree damage Saturday.

Wind will gradually ease up Saturday evening with rain tapering off as Lee pulls away. Sunshine will return Sunday.

