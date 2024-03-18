Back to March temps this week

BACK TO SEASON

Hopefully you enjoyed the feel of April and May in the air last week, because March is BACK! It’s a cool start with wake-up 30s followed by after highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. That’s around 10 degrees lower than yesterday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and blustery weather will linger. Gusts 20-30 mph will be strongest at elevations.

Much of this week will feature cool, dry, and breezy weather. A series of fronts will come through Wednesday with a spot shower. The best chance currently appears to be the evening. The coolest weather of the week will arrive Thursday and Friday following a cold front. Winds will be strongest Thursday, gusting 30-40 mph.

WEEKEND RAIN POTENTIAL

Right now we have the potential for showers in the forecast Saturday. There’s a distant ocean storm that we’ll need to keep an eye on to make sure it doesn’t shift closer with deeper moisture (heavy rain potential). Be sure to check back through the week.

