76ers' Joel Embiid returns for 2nd half after appearing to reinjure knee in Game 1 vs Knicks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Joel Embiid returned for the start of the second half after leaving Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round series against the New York Knicks on Saturday night when he appeared to reinjure his surgically repaired left knee after a powerful dunk.

Embiid had the ball in the lane, threw it off the backboard to pass it to himself, rose up and slammed it down with 2:49 remaining in the second quarter. But he immediately grabbed at his left knee after landing and fell to the court.

After the Knicks scored on the other end, the 76ers took time and eventually were able to help Embiid back up. He walked to the locker room area and missed the rest of the first half, but returned to start the second.

Embiid tore the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State and had surgery on Feb. 6. He returned early this month to help Philadelphia reach the playoffs, but has still struggled with the knee. He was listed as questionable going into the game and not cleared to play until going through his workout.

—

This story has been updated to correct the time of Embiid's dunk to match the official box score.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.