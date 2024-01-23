Boston pizza spot, Maine and Vermont eateries rank among top 100 restaurants in the country

BOSTON — If you’re looking for a nationally-ranked spot to have a delectable meal, look no further than Boston and New England.

Locally, Union Park Pizza in Boston ranks No. 90 among the Top 100 restaurants in the United States for 2024, according to Yelp.

“The dough and sauce at this Back Bay pizzeria are made in house daily — using organic flour, tomatoes, and wine imported from Italy, plus locally sourced herbs and vegetables,” Yelp states in its article about top restaurants nationwide.

“Brick oven-baked pies come in ‘classic’ options such as The Neighborhood with Sausage (with ricotta, caramelized onions, and local mushrooms), along with “modern” takes like The Pesto Veg (with cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, and nut-free pesto),” the article states.

Another hearty option is the “Chicken Bacon Ranch (with free-range chicken, smoky confit bacon, and homemade ranch),” according to Yelp.

Positive reviews for the popular Boston eatery by “Yelpers” abound.

“I’m not joking‚ friends, this was some of the best pizza I’ve had in a LONG time,” wrote Yelp Elite Julia M. “The flavor combinations were unique and delicious, everything was super fresh, and the crust was perfectly balanced. The house salad was also super yummy, with lots of fresh toppings and a great blend of lettuce (not something you see every day with a pizza-joint salad!). Service was fast and super friendly.”

Two other New England restaurants also made the list among top restaurants in the country.

For seafood lovers, Shannon’s Unshelled in Boothbay, Maine ranks No. 42 among the top U.S. restaurants, according to Yelp. The restaurant is temporarily closed and is scheduled to reopen for the season on May 25.

“When Boothbay’s popular lobster shack opens for the season this spring, locals and visitors alike will be lining up for its famous lobster rolls—crowned by Yelpers as “absolutely one of the best in the state of Maine, along with fried clams, homemade chowders, and a host of local favorites,” the Yelp article states.

“Owner-operator Shannon Schmelzer sources lobster meat right out of the local harbor. According to Yelp, Schmelzer said, “What we order [from local purveyors] is what we order, and when we sell out, we’re out for the day.”

In addition to lobster, Shannon’s offers a variety of fried-fish baskets, including fried claims made with gluten-free batter, as well as burgers and hot dogs, according to Yelp. Local favorites include blueberry soda, Maine Maple Whoopie Pie, or coleslaw dressed up with blueberries from Shannon’s family farm.

“I definitely think [our guests] get this huge Maine feeling and vibe when they come to Shannon’s. Everything we do is about Maine and supporting our industry and community,” Schmelzer said.

One “Yelper,” Yelp Elite Simon W., offered this review: “This lobster roll is the one that wins the Miss Maine pageant, but while it might be pretty, it is also delicious. And when paired with a cup of the lobster [bisque]—oh my. Regardless of your preferred method, be it beautiful chunks of lobster stuffed in a bun or chunks in the rich buttery [bisque], you can’t go wrong. This is everything Maine is supposed to be.”

Over in Vermont, Maple Soul in Rochester ranks No. 46 among the top U.S. restaurants.

“Vermont comfort meets Southern soul at this quaint hyper-local, farm-to-table farmhouse,” Yelp states in its article. “The eclectic menu pays homage to Jim and Jen Harrington’s New England origins and the Southern soulful cooking from their one-time adopted home of North Carolina.”

“Stepping into the cozy comfort of Maple Soul, you’ll enjoy classics from each region — hush puppies, cornbread, and mac and cheese, as well as down-home England clam chowder,” according to Yelp.

“The New England and Southern staples live very harmoniously together,” said Chef Jim, according to Yelp.

Menu items change with the season’s bounty, and sometimes as often as four times in a week. Top sellers include such regional mashups as the Parsnip Tots appetizer with salted maple creme sauce, smoked trout, and micro radish greens from New York’s Uphill Farm; or the Maple Soul Cajun Shrimp & Grits, featuring locally sourced shrimp, cheese, and ingredients with a Southern Cajun seasoning.

“Something from Vermont touches every plate — butter from Cabot, flour from Norwich, maple from right there in Rochester,” Yelp states. “They even cite the food-source locations right on the menu. And the seasonal desserts? Yelpers advise ordering those early, since they sell out fast.”

One “Yelper,” Yelp Elite Wai L., wrote, “What a wonderful food experience at a family establishment. It was so good our party came back a 2nd night in a row. Appetizers of Fried Green Tomatoes (so flavorful and delicate) and Heirloom Burrata (the tomatoes were shining on their own but the burrata was a knockout). For the mains, the Rack of Ribs and Chicken (tender with a fine crisp to the skin). Gnocchi had a sauce that was dangerously good. And for dessert the Rhubarb Pie—out of this world. (Claim it early—they sold out before our 2nd night.) We also went gaga for their craft beer selection. We would have gone back a third day but they were closed on Sundays.”

