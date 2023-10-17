Zoo Atlanta welcomes 3 baby binturongs

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta welcomed three binturongs in late August, the first time the nocturnal animals have been born at the Georgia facility.

The animal, also known as a bearcat, is native to southern and southeast Asia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, according to the National Zoo website.

According to a news release from Zoo Atlanta, the binturongs were born on Aug. 31 to Bramble, a first-time mother, and Baloo, their father.

We can't wait to tell you more about our precious binturong babies, but in the meantime, we couldn't resist sharing THIS (photo: Whitney F.) #OnlyZooATL pic.twitter.com/rI0I5UD9Gv — ZooATL (@ZooATL) October 11, 2023

The newborns, known as bintlets, were not initially accepted by their mother, zoo officials said. However, two of the newborns have since bonded with Bramble and are nursing normally.

The third bintlet is being temporarily cared for by the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams in consultation with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums that have successfully reared the animals.

Zoo officials are hoping that the third bintlet will be able to join its mother and siblings over the next few weeks.

The animals are born blind and are entirely dependent upon their mothers, zoo officials said.

In appearance, the binturongs resemble “mask-less raccoons with tufty whiskers and eyebrows,” according to the National Zoo website.

They walk flatfooted and have shaggy, brown coats, and are one of two carnivorous species -- the other is a kinkajou -- that have a prehensile tail, or a tail that can grasp or hold items.

The animals are also noted for their distinctive scent, which has been compared to buttered popcorn or corn chips, Zoo Atlanta said.

“Zoo Atlanta was so excited to see Bramble and Baloo introduced in 2020, and we’re doubly excited to welcome their first bintlets,” Jennifer Mickelberg, vice president of collections and conservation at the zoo, said in a statement. “Many of our visitors have never heard of or seen a binturong, so we have a valuable opportunity to introduce a species that is not only intrinsically valuable in its own right in its wild ecosystem, but which also has an important conservation message to share.”

Binturongs are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Zoo Atlanta said.

This year, Zoo Atlanta has also introduced new zebra, an antelope and a gorilla, WSB-TV reported.