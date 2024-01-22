Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle into dentist office, restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A west-central Florida woman is accused of driving under the influence after her vehicle rocketed through two businesses early Sunday, coming to rest inside a popular restaurant, authorities said.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Danya Cesena Trejo, 22, of Clearwater, was arrested and was charged with DUI (crash) involving property damage.

A 2010 Hyundai Sonata allegedly driven by Trejo was traveling westbound on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at about 6:45 a.m. EST when the vehicle veered out of control, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The vehicle hopped the median and crossed several eastbound lanes before crashing into a nearby strip shopping center, according to the newspaper. The Sonata crashed into the front of Greenberg Dental and came to a stop inside the Skyline Chili restaurant next door.

Neither business was open at the time of the crash and there were no reports of injuries, WTVT reported.

“We saved the hubcap,” Skyline Chili owner Amy Groene told the television station while holding a sign in the restaurant that read “Section Closed.” “No one was hurt so you can make fun of it.”

City workers came and secured the front of the building, according to WTSP-TV.

Trejo was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, online records show.

