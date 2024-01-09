Vehicle crashes into White House gate; driver in custody, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON — A motorist is in custody after the man struck an exterior gate of the White House on Monday, the Secret Service said.

>> Read more trending news

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said authorities were questioning the driver and it was not immediately clear “if it was intentional or accidental,” The Washington Post reported.

Officials said the vehicle collided with the exterior eastside gate of the White House near 15th Street and Pennsylvania, according to WJLA-TV.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been cleared by Washington DC Police Department and traffic closures will be lifted. Driver remains in custody and our investigation continues. Special thanks to @DCPoliceDept @dcfireems for your unwavering support and partnership. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) January 9, 2024

Guglielmi said no injuries were reported, according to the Post. Police closed 15th Street in both directions between Constitution Avenue and G Street, reopening the road at about 7:15 p.m. EST, according to the newspaper.

No was no indication of a threat discovered inside the vehicle, WRC-TV reported.

The Secret Service said the vehicle was cleared by the DC Police Department, according to CNN.

© 2024 Cox Media Group