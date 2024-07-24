Trump assassination attempt: Body camera video of sniper moments after shots were fired

BUTLER, Pa. — New body camera video has been released from the moments after a gunman opened fire during a Pennsylvania political rally nearly two weeks ago, wounding former President Donald Trump. The shooter also killed one member of the crowd and wounded two others.

The video was released on social media platform X by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and shows snipers from local Beaver County law enforcement talking to a member of the Secret Service on the rooftop from where Thomas Crooks was perched, WPXI reported.

The video may be disturbing for some but can be viewed here. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video from a member of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, they discuss how they noticed Crooks before the shots rang out, CBS News reported.

“Beaver County snipers seen and sent the pictures out. This is him.” they said as Crooks’ body lay on the roof nearby.

“That’s the sniper that sent the original pictures and seen him get off the bike and set the book bag down, then lost sight of him.”

Local law enforcement last week told CBS News that a sniper from a local team that was assisting the Secret Service had taken a photo of Crooks as the would-be assassin was looking through his rangefinder moments before he pulled the trigger.

Several people who had taken video of the gunman before he shot at the former president were also detained. “There’s people detained who were filming...maybe they were involved, maybe they weren’t,” the Secret Service agent said on the video.

Crooks acted alone, federal authorities said and that video shared since the shooting showed that bystanders tried to alert officials about Crooks’ presence two minutes before shots rang out, CBS News reported.

A motive has not been determined, NBC News reported.

Grassley said in releasing the three-minute video on X, “July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share w America We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY Vid obtained from Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit in compliance w congressional requests.”

Several investigations have been started, looking into how a gunman was able to get so close to Trump and was able to shoot the former president.

Assassination attempt (Cox Media Group/Google Earth)

Now-former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday saying she takes “full responsibility for the security lapse,” NBC News reported.

“The Secret Service is committed to better understanding what happened before, during, and after the assassination attempt of former President Trump to ensure that never happens again,” an agency spokesperson said. “That includes complete cooperation with Congress, the FBI and other relevant investigations.”

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Shortly after, shots rang out and Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

